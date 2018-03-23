Man sought after attempted carjacking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Police with the St. Augustine Police Department are looking for a man after an attempted carjacking.

It happened Thursday around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Menendez and Fort Alley. A woman told police the man was cursing as he approached her car and attempted to open her door.

As she drove away, she said the man approached another vehicle.

The woman told police the man was a white male, about six-feet tall. He had short brown hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a tan jacket. He had a tattoo or a birthmark under his right eye.

No arrests have been made. Police are expected to release a composite sketch of the suspect.

