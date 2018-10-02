Man sought by Jacksonville police in Walmart cell phone theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police asked for help Monday evening identifying a man suspected of stealing a cell phone from a Walmart on Jacksonville's Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the man on Sept. 18 entered a Walmart on Lem Turner Road and asked to purchase a Samsung phone.

After the employee took the phone out of the cabinet, police said, the man (pictured above) reached over the counter, snatched the phone and took off.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

