Man wanted in burglary of 92-year-old woman's Arlington home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Thursday released surveillance images and video of a man wanted in an Arlington burglary case in the hopes that the public can help identify him.

The man crept into a woman’s home while she slept in June, threatened and hit her and then made off with some of her belongings, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

As News4Jax previously reported, the 92-year-old victim’s family said the man has returned to the University Park home at least twice since then, first on Aug. 19 and then again on Sept. 15.

“(Investigators) estimated he was in the house for four hours or more late at night, walking around, woke her up,” the woman’s son told News4Jax. “She screamed. He slapped her. He told her to shut up. She did. Had her get back in bed and stay there while he searched the house.”

In the most recent incidents, the woman’s son said, the man did not break in. But the initial burglary, coupled with the man’s habit of returning to the home, has the family alarmed. They’ve taken steps to shore up her home security in the wake of the terrifying ordeal.

“I have replaced the doors. They’re all steel doors now,” the son said. “There’s a security system.”

Anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the image and video is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

