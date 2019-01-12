Man sought in robbery at Gate gas station on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday night tracking down a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a gas station in the Dinsmore neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Robert Lee Addair, 43, is wanted for a robbery that occurred in February of 2018 at the Gate station on New Kings Road near the intersection of Harrell Street.

Addair is known to visit the Callahan and Jacksonville areas, police said. If seen call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.