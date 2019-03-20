March for justice nearly month after teen gunned down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Adrian Gainer, a teenager who was killed in a shooting Feb. 25 at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex, would have turned 17 on Tuesday.

No arrests have been announced in the teen's death.

Supporters and Gainer's family members, including his mother, Elizabeth Gainer, marched down Moncrief Road on Tuesday in his honor, calling for justice.

"All we know is he went to school and got out of school and stopped by Hilltop (Village Apartments), and he was murdered," Elizabeth Gainer said.

The teen's mom joins a fight for justice that Latasha Hobbs has been fighting since 2017. Hobbs lost her son to gun violence.

"My son, Maurice Hobbs, was shot Jan. 26, 2017. There have been no arrests in our case," she said.

Signs held during the march read "End gun violence" and "Put the guns down."

Elizabeth Gainer is hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead to an arrest in her son's death.

"I'm going to keep his name alive," she said. "I'm going to make sure JSO knows we are out here and everybody else knows we are out here until somebody says something."

Witnesses said Adrian Gainer was being chased at the Hilltop Village Apartments just moments before he was killed. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.