Masked robber lets face get caught on camera, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are asking for the community's help to identify a man suspected in the robbery of a Brentwood Avenue business last month.

Police said someone knocked on the door of the Matrix Arcade about 12:15 am. Aug. 18, and when an employee opened the door, a masked suspect rushed inside, while the first guy ran to his vehicle and drove off.

The masked suspect acted as if he had a weapon underneath a bag he was holding and forced an employee to open the register, police said.

The suspect took cash from the register and left in an unknown direction, police said.

Before he left, the suspect removed his mask and was caught on video as he exited after the robbery, police said.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

