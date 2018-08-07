Massage therapist found not guilty, record expunged

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine massage therapist charged with sexual battery was found not guilty and records of the case were ordered expunged by a St. Johns County judge.

A man was arrested after a victim told police that while receiving a scheduled massage at a salon on Anastasia Boulevard in June 2018, the therapist began to massage her private area for some time.

The therapist, who has had a valid massage therapy license since 2001, had no disciplinary actions on his record and had no prior arrests in St. Johns County.

When he was found not guilty of the charge, the record of his legal proceedings was ordered expunged.

