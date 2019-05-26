Crime

Mayor Curry announces new crime initiative in Jacksonville

Curry: Cure Violence will be next step in fighting violent crime in city

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry has announced a new anti-crime plan that he coupled with a Memorial Day message via video on Sunday.

The video describes what the city has done so far to battle violence in Jacksonville and announces a new program that will be outlined soon to go along with the others.

Crime and violence in Jacksonville was a key factor in the last election.

 

