Mayor Curry announces new crime initiative in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry has announced a new anti-crime plan that he coupled with a Memorial Day message via video on Sunday.
The video describes what the city has done so far to battle violence in Jacksonville and announces a new program that will be outlined soon to go along with the others.
Mayor Lenny Curry addresses crime initiatives in Jacksonville
To see the full video, click this link https://t.co/miQRV3wri2 pic.twitter.com/LY0PnVgO4V — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) May 26, 2019
Crime and violence in Jacksonville was a key factor in the last election.
