Men sentenced for roles in Jacksonville woman's overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly a year after two men were indicted on conspiracy charges associated with the overdose death of a Jacksonville woman, both were sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Joshua Paul Smith, 28, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and Otis Thomas, 26, was sentenced to 80 months in prison for their actions leading to the death of Darka Thiel, 22. She was found dead at the Windsor Parke Golf Club in July 2015.

The court also ordered Smith to pay $24,187.83 in restitution to Thiel's family. Smith and Thomas had previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the case.

Smith and Thomas were both charged with distribution of cocaine and heroin. Smith was also charged with providing Thiel with the drugs that proved fatal.

According to court documents, on July 10, 2015, Thiel and another woman traveled to Smith's home to buy heroin. Smith gave Thiel repeated access to heroin and cocaine throughout the day.

Thiel went to sleep in the morning of July 11 and never woke up, records show. Smith and Thomas found Thiel dead in Smith's home and moved her body to the golf course. A golfer found Thiel's body on July 12 and called police.

