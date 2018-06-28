Meth lab investigation evacuates hotel guests in Westside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person is in custody after a meth lab was found at a hotel on the Westside of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a chemical smell at the Quality Inn at Commonwealth Avenue, just off I-295.

Upon arrival, officers found meth lab materials in one of the rooms. People in the rooms nearby were evacuated to another side of the hotel for safety.

A man was arrested in the parking lot for possession of methamphetamine; possibly related to the investigation said JSO.

