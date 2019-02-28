Meth trafficking leader sentenced to federal prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for his role as leader of a drug trafficking organization, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

James Lester Calloway Jr., 49, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth, the release read. It's his third federal felony conviction. Calloway was previously convicted on similar charges in August 2010.

RELATED: 13 charges, 20 pounds of meth seized in 'Operation Polar Pop'

According to court documents, during the execution of a search warrant at Calloway’s home, DEA agents seized approximately 112 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm and over $70,000 in cash.

Calloway was indicted after his arrest in "Operation Polar Pop." The joint operation led to 13 people being charged and the seizure of 20,000 pounds of crystal meth valued at more than $800,000.

Jason Jed Morris, 51, of Palatka, who was another member of the drug trafficking organization, previously pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Two others have also been charged. Samuel Trevor Martin, 36, of Jacksonville, faces up to life in prison if convicted. Anthony Donta Jones, 39, of Atlanta, Georgia, also faces up to life in prison if convicted. Both have a hearing scheduled for April.

