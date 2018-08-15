Mother struggles to find justice 5 years after teen's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It has been five years since dozens of bullets struck a Jacksonville mother's home, taking the life of her 14-year-old daughter and her daughter's best friend. No arrests have been made.

Kylie Simmons said she's lost part of herself as she hopes for the killer to be brought to justice.

"I just wish somebody would come forward," Simmons said.

Bullets riddled the Northwest Jacksonville home killing Simmons' daughter, Megan Simmons, and 13-year-old Jazmine Shelton, as they were having a sleepover.

The teenagers died Aug. 10, 2013 -- the weekend before they started school.

Megan Simmons, Jazmine Shelton

Jazmine died as she slept. Megan was on life support for four days, until her family decided to take her off and donate her organs.

The home on Missouri Avenue has since been demolished, and Kylie Simmons has moved out of town. Despite the distance, the pain is still immeasurable.

"She was just a loving child," Simmons said. "We had so much fun together."

Simmons will continue to visit her daughter's grave. She hopes that continuing to share her sorrow will move someone to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

