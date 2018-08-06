Mysterious car burglary leaves man without $2,000 stereo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Mandarin man is frustrated and confused after his wife’s locked car was broken into with no sign of forced entry. He said the burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of stereo equipment and he can't file a police report or file an insurance claim because of the mysterious circumstances.

The car burglary reportedly happened either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning at the Paddock Club apartments on Oldfield Crossing Drive.

It's a gated apartment complex, and the victim is wondering how the burglar knew to target his wife’s car to get such an expensive stereo. Josh Fackler said all that's left behind in his wife’s trunk is thick wires that were cut where the audio system was removed.

Fackler said the system was custom-built for his wife’s car and had only been installed for about nine months.

He said he and his wife take every precaution to prevent this sort of thing. The car was locked, but whoever broke into it didn’t break out a window to get in.

“I was pretty upset. I mean, the box (containing the stereo) was pretty sentimental. It had my son’s name on it, my wife designed it, it was pretty much for her. So, for me, seeing her – she was crying, she was upset. It just sucks,” said Fackler.

Fackler plans to review some surveillance video from his apartment complex tomorrow to see if he recognizes anyone.

