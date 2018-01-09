Nassau County undercover drug sting results in 31 arrests

YULEE, Fla. - A five-month investigation by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office resulted in the seizure of a stockpile of drugs, cash and vehicles in addition to 31 arrests, authorities said Tuesday.
The Sheriff's Office said undercover investigators made a series of drug buys throughout the county from June and November, identifying dozens of suspected dealers in the process, as part of "Operation: The Dedication."
Deputies seized 98 pills, 218 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 972 grams of marijuana, $7,800 cash, a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2007 Pontiac G6 as part of the operation.
"The people who were involved in this operation are not just your casual drug user. These are drug dealers and repeat offenders," said Sheriff Bill Leeper. "If we successfully remove the drug dealers and repeat offenders crime goes down."
Those arrested include:
- Tyrone Gary Rushing, 27, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance
- Latoya Catrice Clay, 30, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Gary Leonard Clay, 53, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance
- Woodrow Whaley Wingate, 39, of Yulee, sale of controlled substance
- Daryl Raynard Turner, 53, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Vincent Joseph Jones, Jr., 46, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Bryan Keith Hyers, 43, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine
- Tyrone Lavon Lee, Jr., 27, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine
- Michael Andre Kilgore, Jr., 30, of Yulee, sale of controlled substance
- Xavier Isaac Stewart, 22, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Terrace Dalone Parker, 40, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Nakita Mechelle McLean, 27, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Dylan Ryan Livesay, 24, of Jacksonville, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance
- John Edward McKnatt, 57, of Jacksonville, sale of cocaine
- Zane Holloway, 21, of Kingsland, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance
- Christina Waters, 23, of Jacksonville, sale of controlled substance
- Patrick Donovan Stokes, Jr., 29, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine
- Andrew Nareal Johnson, 46, of Callahan, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance
- Caleb Bentroy Edward Simmons, 20, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- Larry Javon Roberts, 40, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine
- David Wade Shearin, 35, of Yulee, possession of methamphetamine
- Joseph Glenn Camp, 50, of Fernandina Beach, sale of methamphetamine
- Joshua Harris Hughes, 22, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine
- Samuel Williams, 30, of Jacksonville, sale of cocaine
- Justin Redding, 35, of Callahan, sale of methamphetamine
- Amber Mencner, 27, of Hilliard, possession of methamphetamine
- Craig Henderson, 26, of Blackshear, possession of marijuana with Intent to sell
- Ryan Willey, 27, of Callahan, sale of methamphetamine
- Joshua Swing, 33, of Kingsland, sale of methamphetamine
- Casey Mims, 27, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine
- Carlos Fernando Wong, 35, of Fernandina Beach, trafficking cocaine
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.