Nassau County undercover drug sting results in 31 arrests

YULEE, Fla. - A five-month investigation by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office resulted in the seizure of a stockpile of drugs, cash and vehicles in addition to 31 arrests, authorities said Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said undercover investigators made a series of drug buys throughout the county from June and November, identifying dozens of suspected dealers in the process, as part of "Operation: The Dedication."

Deputies seized 98 pills, 218 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of methamphetamine, 972 grams of marijuana, $7,800 cash, a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2007 Pontiac G6 as part of the operation.

"The people who were involved in this operation are not just your casual drug user. These are drug dealers and repeat offenders," said Sheriff Bill Leeper. "If we successfully remove the drug dealers and repeat offenders crime goes down."

Those arrested include:

Tyrone Gary Rushing, 27, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance

Latoya Catrice Clay, 30, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Gary Leonard Clay, 53, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance

Woodrow Whaley Wingate, 39, of Yulee, sale of controlled substance

Daryl Raynard Turner, 53, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Vincent Joseph Jones, Jr., 46, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Bryan Keith Hyers, 43, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine

Tyrone Lavon Lee, Jr., 27, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine

Michael Andre Kilgore, Jr., 30, of Yulee, sale of controlled substance

Xavier Isaac Stewart, 22, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Terrace Dalone Parker, 40, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Nakita Mechelle McLean, 27, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Dylan Ryan Livesay, 24, of Jacksonville, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance

John Edward McKnatt, 57, of Jacksonville, sale of cocaine

Zane Holloway, 21, of Kingsland, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance

Christina Waters, 23, of Jacksonville, sale of controlled substance

Patrick Donovan Stokes, Jr., 29, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine

Andrew Nareal Johnson, 46, of Callahan, sale of cocaine, sale of controlled substance

Caleb Bentroy Edward Simmons, 20, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

Larry Javon Roberts, 40, of Fernandina Beach, sale of cocaine

David Wade Shearin, 35, of Yulee, possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Glenn Camp, 50, of Fernandina Beach, sale of methamphetamine

Joshua Harris Hughes, 22, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine

Samuel Williams, 30, of Jacksonville, sale of cocaine

Justin Redding, 35, of Callahan, sale of methamphetamine

Amber Mencner, 27, of Hilliard, possession of methamphetamine

Craig Henderson, 26, of Blackshear, possession of marijuana with Intent to sell

Ryan Willey, 27, of Callahan, sale of methamphetamine

Joshua Swing, 33, of Kingsland, sale of methamphetamine

Casey Mims, 27, of Hilliard, sale of methamphetamine

Carlos Fernando Wong, 35, of Fernandina Beach, trafficking cocaine

