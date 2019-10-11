Opening statements to begin for Markeith Loyd's first murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - After two weeks of jury selection 12 women and four en are seated for Markeith Loyd's first murder trial.

Opening statements start at 9 a.m. Friday, and the trial is expected to last a week.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon during an argument in December 2016. Authorities said he then killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton weeks later as she tried to arrest him outside an Orlando Walmart.

