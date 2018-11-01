Operation ‘Hallowed Streets' delivers results

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The spookiest day of the year is in the books.

And before trick-or-treaters went knocking door-to-door for Halloween, deputies in Flagler County patrolled the streets for sexual predators as part of operation “Hallowed Streets.”

The goal was to verify the listed addresses for all registered sex offenders and predators, identify those not in compliance and take appropriate action.

Deputies visited the homes of 112 registered offenders. Three registered sex offenders in Flagler County are currently in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Operation ‘Hallowed Streets’ took place over a three-day period from Monday through Wednesday. During this time, FCSO made contact with 83 sex offenders and found seven to be in violation of the terms of their probation.

“We take the protection of our residents very seriously,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “The restrictions placed on sex offenders are to be followed all the time by these offenders. Seven offenders were found to be in violation of their probation. The key to these operations is presence, enforcement and public education to create a safe environment for our citizens.

Twenty-nine additional registered sex offenders visited during the three-day operation were not home during the unscheduled visits. Deputies will visit these 29 individuals over the next few days to verify compliance.

