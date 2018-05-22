Palatka man shot, robbed at bus stop in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. - Officers with the Palatka Police Department are looking for the man who shot and robbed another man at a bus stop Tuesday morning.

Police were sent to the bus stop around 6:10 a.m. on Reid Street near the intersection of 9th Street. The Police Department said Warren Williams, 33, was waiting on a work van to pick him up when a black male wearing all black clothing approached him with a handgun.

The man took items from Williams and then shot Williams in his shoulder. The shooter ran from the area and Williams was taken to Orange Park Medical Center for treatment. His injuries were said to be non life-threatening.

Palatka police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 386-329-0115.

