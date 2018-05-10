Parents struck by tragedy discuss gun violence with students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thirty-five people have been shot and killed in Jacksonville in 2018, including a 7-year-old boy. On Thursday, parents dealing with tragedy met with local students for a powerful discussion on gun violence.

Ron Davis spoke about his family's tragedy at Lee High School to students in the EVAC program, a group of at-risk teenagers who use personal tragedies to promote change.

Davis lost his 17-year-old son Jordan in 2012 to gun violence, when he was shot and killed by Michael Dunn at a Southside gas station. Dunn is surving a life term.

Alongside Davis, Latasha Hobbs shared her tragedy. Her son, 18-year-old Maurice Hobbs, was also killed in a shooting.

"Everytime I hear on the news and I see another child has been shot, it stings my heart," Hobbs said. "It takes me right back to the moment my son was shot."

Many of the teenagers in the EVAC program, like Edriel Peterson, said they've noticed more hands of young people.

"They'll bring it to school, outside of school, the bus stop -- it's out of control now," Peterson said.

Peterson too was affected by gun violence. In 2014, she lost both of her sisters. Peterson is using EVAC to spread a message.

"I want them to know about gun violence and how we can change it throughout the community," Peterson said. "It doesn't have to stay within these four walls."

In addition to gun violence, students discussed other controversial topics like racism and law enforcement. Lavelle Hagan, the senior class president, said the conversations are having an impact.

"It changed my perspective with Maurice Hobb's mother talking about JSO," Hagan said. "It relieved some anxiety that I have dealing with law enforcement because she said not to fear them."

While many of the EVAC students will be graduating, they plan to continue the push for more programs and discussions that aim to curve gun violence.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.