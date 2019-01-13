Pedestrian killed near Outlet Mall in St. Augustine, FHP says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in St. Johns County late Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 11:19 p.m. troopers started to investigate a crash at State Road 16 and Fortier Road. The crash happened near the Outlet Mall and St. Augustine Aquarium.

St. Johns County: Fatal Crash. SR 16 @ Fortier Rd. Vehicle vs. Pedestrian. Roadway is blocked. Please seek alternate route. Use caution if in area. pic.twitter.com/EsIRVhPgNK — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 13, 2019

The person's identity has not been released. The roadway was blocked as troopers conducted their investigation.

