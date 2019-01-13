Crime

Pedestrian killed near Outlet Mall in St. Augustine, FHP says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in St. Johns County late Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

At 11:19 p.m. troopers started to investigate a crash at State Road 16 and Fortier Road. The crash happened near the Outlet Mall and St. Augustine Aquarium.

The person's identity has not been released. The roadway was blocked as troopers conducted their investigation. 

