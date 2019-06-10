Man sought after armed robbery at Westside business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a business on Jacksonville’s Westside, officials said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the victim was approached by the armed man, who asked for money. The victim refused and walked into a restroom.

The armed man followed the victim into the restroom, showed his gun and demanded money, deputies said.

The victim complied and then armed man left the area on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

