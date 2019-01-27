Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Murray Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot on Murray Drive late Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the scene at 10:26 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening police say.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact JSO, or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

