Police ID Jacksonville man killed in Sunday food mart shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Tuesday identified a 33-year-old man killed in a double shooting over the weekend at a North Jacksonville convenience store.

Gregory Lamar Carodine was among those gathered at Highland Food Mart on Monaco Drive near Dunn Avenue about 2:35 p.m. Sunday when gunfire rang out, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Wounded in the shooting, Carodine clambered into his car and tried to drive away, the Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle only made it a couple of blocks away before it crashed.

Carodine was then taken to UF Health Jacksonville, but he did not survive.

A woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the hand in the same shooting was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

