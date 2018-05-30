Police investigate shooting in area of reported Westside robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police were sent to the scene of a reported robbery with injuries Tuesday night on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported to have happened near the intersection of Cardinal and Blanding Boulevards. The circumstances surrounding it were not immediately made clear.

Just before 11 p.m., the Sheriff's Office official Twitter account said police were also investigating a shooting in the area.

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene. This article will be updated after police brief the media.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.