Man accused of shooting girlfriend with children in home pleads not guilty

Jeremy Murkey was detained at Park West Emergency Room and later charged with murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 37-year-old Jacksonville man accused of fatally shooting a mother of two while her children were in the home pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree murder.

Jeremy Murkey was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Shonda Smith. According to investigators, Murkey drove Smith to an emergency room on 103rd Street after shooting her.

Smith's two children called 911 when Murkey, their mother's live-in boyfriend, shot her at their house, according to police.

Police said when Murkey was detained at the Park West ER, he admitted to shooting Smith in the throat, adding, "You can go ahead and put me in jail."

Murkey is scheduled to be back in court July 17.

