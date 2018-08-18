Man shot, killed after argument in Arlington, JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A man was shot and killed in the Arlington area following an argument, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10:30 p.m.on Friday, officers responded to Dalehurst Dr. West and found a man shot at least one time. When the Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department arrived they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Neighbors say they heard an argument before shots rang out. Two people were detained at the scene, according to police, they both knew the victim. The two are being interviewed at JSO's homicide office, it is unclear if they are suspects.

Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.