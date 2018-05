JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to a double-shooting in Moncrief, Tuesday morning.

Two men were taken to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries. They were in a car when shots were fired near 36th Street and Moncrief Road. Both were hit in the chest.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

They are interviewing witnesses to gather more information

