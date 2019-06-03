Police investigating rape outside of Jacksonville Beach bars

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Detectives are investigating the rape of a woman who said she was attacked last month while leaving the Jacksonville Beach bars.

Officers were called to the St. Vincent’s emergency room about 9:40 a.m. May 25, where they spoke with the victim who told them it happened about 2 a.m. that morning as she walked to her car, according to an incident report. She told police she was walking through an alley near Surfer The Bar when three men grabbed her. She said two of the men held her down while a third raped her.

The victim said her attacker warned her not to scream, threatening further harm if she did, according to the report. She estimated the attack was over in no more than seven minutes and the men took off.

The May 25 attack marks the latest in a series of similar incidents that have unfolded in Jacksonville Beach since October 2018. In March, a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day abduction and rape of a 30-year-old man.

