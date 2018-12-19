Police looking for thief who smashed glass door of St. Nicholas store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A popular discount store in the St. Nicholas neighborhood was the scene of a break-in overnight when a thief smashed the front glass door.

The incident at Solomon Ventures was caught on surveillance video. [Click play button above to watch video]

The store at Art Museum Drive and Atlantic Boulevard was left with a gaping hole and an empty sliding door frame Wednesday morning.

Store personnel posted a photo on Facebook, showing the damaged front glass.

The surveillance video shows a man walk up in the middle of the night, look at the door and then use what appears to be a metal pipe to smash in the glass.

The store manager said the man didn't take a lot but pulled some rolls of coins from a cash register inside, worth about $80. It's unclear why that's all he took.

Police are looking for the man in the video, who ran out after grabbing the coins.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.