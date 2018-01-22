Police: Man caught on roof trying to break into former workplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An apparently disgruntled employee was arrested early Monday after police caught him on the roof of his West University Avenue restaurant trying to break in, the Gainesville Police Department said.

According to authorities, a woman called police to report that she could hear and see a man on the roof of Leonardos 706. When police arrived, a man later identified as 34-year-old Joshua Diaz-Suarez was armed with a knife and still actively trying to break in, police said.

Diaz-Suarez refused to come down, so officers called the Gainesville Fire Rescue to use a ladder to get on the roof, police said.

Diaz-Suarez threw away his knife once he saw officers climbing up, police said.

After his arrest, police learned that Diaz-Suarez had been recently fired from Leonardos 706.

Diaz-Suarez is charged with burglary, resistance without violence and possession of burglary tools. He is being held on $35,000 bail.

