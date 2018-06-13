Police: Man filmed girls going to bathroom at gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old man was caught filming girls going to the bathroom at a gas station on Lem Turner Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Johnson is charged with one count of video voyeurism on a child younger than 16.

Police said a woman stopped Sunday at a Raceway on Lem Turner Road and while she was getting gas, her daughters went inside to use the restroom.

They later came running out, saying a man had been videotaping them on his cellphone while they were on the toilet.

The mom alerted staff, who called police. While they were waiting for officers, the man, later identified as Johnson, came out of the store, and the mom confronted him, police said.

According to the arrest report, Johnson told the woman he had deleted the videos and that he was sick and on medication for his condition.

Police said surveillance video captured Johnson going into the women's restroom and that other women had gone in and used the facility without realizing Johnson was there.

