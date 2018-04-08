Police: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting woman is taken into custody

23-year-old Joshua David Thompson was taken into custody, Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police announced the arrest in a tweet just before 7:30 p.m. Officers did not say where he was found or the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

More Headlines

Detectives began investigating about 6 p.m. Wednesday after they were contacted by the victim, who they said suffered serious injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim told police that, after an argument, Thompson became violent and began punching her repeatedly.

When she tried to leave, she told police that the suspect grabbed her by the hair, pulled her back inside the residence and would not allow her to leave.

Police said she was held against her will for about two days, and after that, the suspect started punching her. She fell to the ground, and he kicked and stomped her multiple times, investigators said.

At some point, she was able to escape and went to a neighbor's house to call for help. Police then issued a warrant for Thompson.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.