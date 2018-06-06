Police: Member of violent street gang gets 10 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A documented member of what Jacksonville police say is a violent street gang was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Zackery Lamar Washington was sentenced after he was arrested and convicted on firearm and drug charges. Investigators would not reveal the name of the gang he was associated with, as to not give the gang publicity.

The Sheriff's Office said Washington was sentenced in 2013 and released from prison in 2017 on probation for three armed robbery convictions. He violated his probation shortly after his release.

JSO's gang investigations unit became aware of Washington's probation violation and began searching for him on Jacksonville's Eastside. He was located by detectives on Jessie Street off Martin Luther King Parkway.

At the time of his arrest, police said Washington was in possession of a loaded handgun, an ounce of cocaine and over $1,000.

