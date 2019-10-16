Violent year: 295 people shot in Jacksonville in 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four separate shootings injuring six people, all within 24 hours in different parts of Jacksonville, are under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

By News4Jax records, which are based on numbers from the Sheriff's Office, there have been 295 people shot in Jacksonville as of Wednesday. Some of those shootings were deadly.

Statistics show in the last five days, 13 people have been shot.

According to a police report, officers responded to Orton Street at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, where a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot. Two others were in the car, but were not hit by gunfire. One person in the car told police they went to the location for an arranged fight.

The victims who were shot were not identified. Sgt. J.R. Reaves said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff's Office, police received a call about shots fired around 6:10 p.m. on Miss Muffet Lane.

While en route to the scene, police said, officers learned an 18-year-old man who was shot transported himself to a hospital. That person was said to be in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Officers learned there were two groups of people in two separate cars that were seen leaving the area. It wasn't immediately clear what happened.

Another shooting reported on Timmerman Lane is also under investigation. Two young men were shot while sitting in a car, according to police. Both were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Scene on Timmerman Lane

The most recent shooting took place in Northwest Jacksonville around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot along West 17th Street. He was treated at the scene by Jacksonville firefighters and transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday that he spoke directly with Sheriff Mike Williams about the spate of violence.

"There's a reason we invested in ShotSpotter, Cure Violence, added police officers, invested in after school programs. Unfortunately, there are still bad people doing bad things," Curry said. "I don't have a gun. I don't have a badge, and I can't prosecute people. But I do have relationships and I partner with those that do. We are -- as a combined group -- doing everything we can to put a stop to this, and that's to make sure they have the tools and technology they can to find these bad guys, get them off the street and prosecute them."

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson weighed-in on the violence.

"Is it a cultural type thing? Is it the way kids are brought up?" Jefferson said. "A lot of it has to do with the midset of these individuals."

Anyone with information that can help police was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

