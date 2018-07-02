Prosecution rests in Jacksonville toddler's murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The prosecution rested Monday in the trial for Henry Hayes and Kquame Richardson, who are charged with first-degree murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 22-month-old boy.

Testimony ended after the prosecution presented the ballistics report and showed the gun it claims was used in the murder of Aiden McClendon. The defense rested after calling only one witness.

Neither Hayes nor Richardson took the stand. The two juries will begin deliberations Tuesday.

Aiden was an innocent victim in a gang rivalry that spilled over Jan. 29, 2016, in a spray of gunfire on the city's Eastside.

The 22-month-old boy was wounded as he sat in a car with his mother and great-grandmother. He was still in his car seat, according to family members.

Aiden was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and later died. He was the only person wounded in the shooting.

Police have said the teens who opened fire that night from a passing car were targeting Aiden's 19-year-old cousin, who was a rival gang member. The cousin was standing in front of a nearby house, which was left riddled with bullets.

Just over a week after Aiden was gunned down, police pulled over 16-year-old Henry Hayes IV while he was driving his father's car. They found a 9mm gun in the car and took it as evidence.

Court documents show the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tested the gun and determined it was the weapon that killed Aiden.

A week before his 17th birthday, Hayes was charged with murder, attempted murder and other gun charges in the drive-by shooting.

Kquame Richardson, who was 17 at the time of the drive-by, was also charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

Police said both Hayes and Richardson are members of the Problem Child Entertainment, or PCE, gang.

