Pure fentanyl, cash seized in drug sting, Clay County deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Several kilograms of pure fentanyl was seized recently in a drug investigation in Clay County, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the drugs were found after a multi-county narcotics investigation led to a search warrant.

The sting, which also involved the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, lasted four months.

A large sum of cash money was also discovered during the search, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said it will continue to provide updates on the drug sting.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.