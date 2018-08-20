Relay the message: Thieves using modern-day tech for car break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Locking car doors is an important habit for every driver, but it’s possible that might not be enough to keep thieves at bay these days.

Historically, thieves break into cars by smashing car windows, but modern-day technology is allowing them to break into cars without obvious signs of forced entry.

Cynthia Dangerfield has lived in the Riverside neighborhood of Jacksonville for 25 years. She described the area as “quiet” and “old.”

She said she loves the charm, but in the last two years, she’s had her fair share of run-ins with car thieves.

“I was sound asleep at 2 o'clock on a Monday morning and heard a crash and immediately came running downstairs and realized my window on my front door had been broken into, smashed into a million pieces,” Dangerfield said.

She didn’t know it then, but the thieves had grabbed her car keys. They returned hours later and stole her car.

“Two weeks later it was found down at the beach,” she said.

Dangerfield bought a new car, but she was hit by thieves again.

“I am religious about locking my car door,” she said.

This time, the thieves were a little more brazen.

“I got in my car to go to work and realized all four of the doors were open, the hatchback in the back was open and the console and the glove compartment had been rifled through,” Dangerfield said.

The longtime Jacksonville resident said she called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“One of the officers showed up and basically stood on the street and said, ‘I am sorry this happened to you,’ and did nothing and left,” Dangerfield said.

Dangerfield said her neighbor, who is similarly religious about locking his car doors, was also victim to car thieves that same night.

“This situation has gone on for so long in this neighborhood that people are complacent, and they are like, 'Yeah, I locked my door,’ but I know it's not that,” Dangerfield said. “It is pretty insulting when a police officer says, ‘Well, if you would lock your door!’ Well, my front door was locked when I got broken into, so anything is possible.”

The crime Dangerfield described -- thieves gaining access to locked cars without forcing entry -- is known as relay crime and has been caught on camera across the country. Thieves use a device to grab or amplify the code from a car’s key fob, gaining access to the car.

More reports

Dangerfield is not the only Jacksonville resident who claims to have fallen victim to relay crime.

Mandarin resident Joshua Fackler said he had thousands of dollars of property stolen from his car with no sign of forced entry.

“Me and my wife were going grocery shopping and we opened the car and everything was a mess,” Fackler said.

His $2,000 audio system had been taken. He said he called police immediately.

“He said since there's no sign of forced entry, pretty much they brushed it off like, ‘Sorry, it happens,'” Fackler said.

Hard to prove

Law enforcement officials said they do not have proof that relay crime is at the heart of car break-ins in Northeast Florida’s neighborhoods.

“You really can’t rule out a negative. You can’t rule out something you don’t know and you can’t confirm. In law enforcement, everyone else has the opportunity to speculate, throw conjecture out -- we generally don’t do that in law enforcement,” Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan, with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, said. “We speak to facts and what we can prove.”

Jacksonville’s police said similarly that they have no evidence that the city’s car break-ins are the result of relay crime.

“We have lots of video of different auto burglaries, and they do not show anything like this,” JSO said in a statement. “At the end of the day, it is our own responsibility to keep our belongings safe. Nobody should be leaving anything of value in their vehicle to steal.”

JSO said they push the #9PMRoutine every night for just that reason, focusing not just on locking doors but on removing guns and valuables from vehicles.

Still, even mechanics admit it’s important to keep up with the technology criminals are using.

“Rest assured, if they can hack the federal government, they can start your car,” said Aaron Nelson, of Aaron’s Car Care. “As cars evolve, so will people's methods of stealing and what have you.”

Nelson has been in the car repair business for 38 years and said he understands the frustration of those who’ve fallen victim to relay crime.

“Your insurance isn't going to cover it, because there is no forced entry. You got basically (a) double whammy,” Nelson said. “Proving that it was locked before is futile -- there's no way. You start doubting yourself.”

How it works

Security consultant Christopher Hamer said thieves have a couple of ways to gain access to a vehicle without smashing windows these days.

“Older vehicles use a static code that is programmed into the remote,” he explained. “The thieves can either replicate it by recording the actual RF (radio frequency) transmission and then playing (it) back or by jamming it, so that when you think you are locking your vehicle, it is not locked.”

Hamer explained another way thieves pull this off is by using the communication code between the vehicle and the key fob.

“They will either fuzz the signal, so you can't lock it, or they will use a relay device, and the relay device works when you are away from the vehicle,” Hamer said.

He said one box is placed near the vehicle and another one is placed as close to the keys as possible. When the thieves pull on the handle of the car, the first box intercepts the signal and sends it to the other box, which transmits it the key.

“The key says, ‘I must be close to the vehicle,' and then sends the proper authority back to unlock and start the vehicle,” Hamer explained.

Protect yourself

Before hitting the panic button on their keys, there is something drivers can do to protect themselves.

“It's called the Faraday or Faraday sleeve that you actually keep your RFID (radio-frequency identification) cards and key fobs in, so that (trick) doesn't work,” Hamer said.

It’s the same type of technology used to protect credit cards.

Dangerfield has since purchased this technology to protect herself, hoping she doesn’t fall victim to relay crime again.

