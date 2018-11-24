Report: Woman shot to death in shooting at Ocala Walmart

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department said it is on the scene of an active shooter situation at the Walmart on East Silver Springs Blvd.

We are currently on scene at the Walmart located on E. Silver Springs Blvd. in reference to an active shooter. Information will be updated here as available for release. PIO is en route. pic.twitter.com/LHEGqKIO5j — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) November 24, 2018

According to the Ocala Starbanner, a woman who was shot during what appears to be a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon at the Walmart in east Ocala, has died.

Just before 3 p.m., the woman was taken into an ambulance outside the store, 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd., and then transported to a local hospital. Law officers from the Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the woman had died.

According to Ocala police, the shooter and the victim knew each other. They were engaged in a physical dispute near the Walmart garden section Saturday afternoon, and the woman screamed for help. A clerk intervened and called 911, and that is when the shots were fired.

Colleen Wade said she was shopping inside the store, walking toward the garden area, when she heard a crashing sound. Wade said she turned down an aisle and saw a man standing over a woman and firing several times at her.

After the shots were fired, the man calmly exited the store. When Wade went outside, she saw the gunman riding away on a bicycle. Wade described the shooter as a bald black man who was wearing brown shorts and an orange vest.

As of 3:40 p.m., no arrests had been announced.

Law officers have not yet released the name of the gunshot victim, saying only that she was a frequent customer at this Walmart.