Robbers tie up, attack 2 men in Southside apartment, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are working to track down a group of robbers who broke into a home on the Southside, tied up two men and robbed them, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

As stated in the police report, three male robbers, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the home at the Park View Place Apartments through an unlocked front door. After kicking open the door of a bedroom, a 43-year-old man was hit several times with a crutch that belonged to him.

The robbers forced another man who was in the home, a 37-year-old, into the same bedroom, police said. The two men were tied up with duct tape. They were asked to face the floor and were struck if they looked upward.

According to the incident report, the three burglars, who were later joined by a woman, made off with jewelry, televisions, clothing and hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman was said to be an accomplice.

The two men who were tied up had injuries, but did not require hospitalization, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.