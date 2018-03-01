SCAM ALERT: 'Quick cash overnight'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Police Department is reminding people online to be leery of anything that promises money fast.

Writing to Facebook, Gainesville police posted the photo shown above, and said, "Folks - as your parents always told you, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There is no legitimate way to make 'quick cash overnight', or if there is, sign us up."

Police said scams like these are putting people at risk for fraud, and people who respond to the scams might actually be 'working' for a larger criminal enterprise.

