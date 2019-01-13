Man shot in Westside trailer park, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in a Westside trailer park on Saturday night, says the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The person shot a man at the Woodland Estates Trailer Park on 103rd Street police said. News4Jax has learned a 22-year-old man was shot in the hand.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. Right now, there is no suspect information.

If you know anything about this shooting, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.