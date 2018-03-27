SJSO: Woman cashing stolen checks sought

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators are asking for help tracking down a woman that is cashing stolen checks, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was captured by an ATM camera while making a transaction from a car. Deputies said the woman used a stolen member number to cash multiple forged checks at VyStar Credit Union branches in St. Johns and Duval Counties on March 22 and 23.

The victim of the impersonation was also a victim of a vehicle burglary in Clay County, according to investigators. The victim's Florida driver's license and other personal identification was stolen.

Deputies said the car the woman was driving was seen on surveillance video with two different license plates. They believe she is using stolen tags.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Deputy Bray Taylor with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. He can be contacted by emailing btaylor@sjso.org.

