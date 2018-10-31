St. Augustine man accused of trying to meet children for sex

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man faces a federal charge over accusations that he tried to arrange a meetup to have sex with two children, authorities said Wednesday.

Brian Ray Dunlap, 66, was booked into the St. Johns County jail Oct. 9 on a charge of using the internet to attempt to entice a child to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Florida’s Middle District.

If convicted, he faces anywhere from 10 years up to life in prison.

Dunlap sent an email Oct. 6 to someone he thought had custody of two children, ages 9 and 12, according to a criminal complaint. Over the next few days, Dunlap exchanged several text messages an emails expressing an interest in meeting and having sex with the children, the complaint stated.

In reality, Dunlap was communicating with an undercover detective with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, according to the complaint. He was arrested Oct. 9 after authorities said he sent a photo of himself to the detective and traveled to an undisclosed shopping center for the meeting.

This case was brought as part of Project Sale Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice with the goal of curbing the spread of child sexual exploitation and abuse. To learn more about this campaign, visit justice.gov/psc.

