St. Augustine man pleads guilty to trying to meet kids for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice two young children to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Court documents show that in October of last year Brian Dunlap, 67, exchanged emails and text messages wanting to meet the children to have sexual activity with them. He believed the two children were ages 9 and 12 and claimed he was a photographer and wanted to take their pictures naked and perform sexual acts on them. Instead of texting and emailing children, he was really contacting an undercover detective.

Dunlap provided an detective with graphic details about the sexual things he wanted to perform on the children and offered to pay $200 to have sex with them and take pornographic pictures of the children.

He was arrested after he drove to a particular location to meet the children.

Dunlap faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, and up to life in prison. No sentencing date has been set in the case.

This undercover operation was part of Project Safe Children, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

