St. Augustine man sentenced in connection to 100-mph chase

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A St. Augustine man will serve 18 months in prison and five years probation in connection to a reckless ride through St. Johns County last summer.

Mark Snyder, 59, pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash with damage, reckless driving, DUI with damage to person or property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer were dropped as part of the plea.

According to an arrest report, Snyder led deputies on a chase last July after multiple people saw him driving erratically on U.S. 1. Witnesses said Snyder ran a red light near State Road 312.

Snyder was going over 100 miles per hour, according to the report, which noted that he hit several recycling bins and also caused a another vehicle to run off the road.

At one point, deputies said, Snyder accelerated toward a patrol car, forcing the deputy to switch into reverse to avoid a collision. He was eventually stopped when his car got stuck.

Deputies said Snyder, who smelled of alcohol, began kicking and hitting his head on the car when he was taken into custody and booked into the St. Johns County jail.

