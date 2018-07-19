St. Augustine man tried to strangle pregnant woman, deputies say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man is accused of repeatedly punching and attempting to strangle a woman who is six-months pregnant.

Rondyril Tyrone White, 42, is charged with battery and aggravated battery. He was arrested and booked into the St. Johns County Jail on Wednesday.

According to the police report, White visited the victim on the night of July 11 and the two got into an argument that turned violent.

The victim told investigators that as she attempted to go into the bathroom, White followed her, placed his arm around her neck and began choking her. She said while White was choking her with his right arm, he also punched her in the face with his left hand.

The victim stated that White let her go of her, but he prevented her from leaving the bathroom and hit her in the face with a shoe.

The report goes on to say, after the woman was able to leave the bathroom and go into the kitchen, she was once again choked and fell to the ground after losing consciousness.

After falling to the ground, the victim was reportedly grabbed by the hair and pulled into the living room where she was again repeatedly punched in the face.

The investigator noted in his report that the victim believes she was only punched in the face and nowhere else because White knew she was six-months pregnant.

A witness reportedly saw the attack.

White is being held in jail without bond.

St. Johns County records show that White has a long history of arrests and convictions for battery, domestic battery, and assaults that date back to the late 1990’s.

