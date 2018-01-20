At least 15 cars burglarized overnight in Fleming Island

Fleming Island, Fla. - Deputies have three people in custody and are still searching for a fourth after a string of overnight car burglaries in the Clay County neighborhood of Eagle Harbor.

At least one person being questioned is under 18. The Sheriff's Office said arrests are anticipated.

Deputies said they responded to the area at around 3 a.m. and found 15 vehicles burglarized. A K-9 unit and several detectives responded and recovered some of the stolen property.

The Sheriff's Office are warning people to lock their car doors and remove valuables to prevent break-ins.

