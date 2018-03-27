Student arrested for beating child, smashing Pop Tart in her face

FERN PARK, Fla. - Seminole County deputies arrested a Lake Howell High School student after he beat a girl and purposely smashed a Pop Tart in her face and hair, according to the report.

Deputies said Kayvon Buckland, 18, caused intentional physical harm to a child under 18-years-old.

According to the report, Buckland punched the female child in the left hip, leaving a bruise.

Deputies say Buckland then smashed a Pop Tart in the victim's face and hair. When the girl tried to walk away from Buckland, he grabbed her by the hair and smacked her in the face.

Buckland was arrested on charges of cruelty to a child/abuse without great bodily harm. He was given a $5,000 bond.

