Crime

Surveillance photos released of man sought in armed robbery spree

Investigators believe same person robbing businesses near Beach & Southside

By Garrett Pelican - Digital executive producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police released surveillance images Monday in the hopes of identifying a man suspected of carrying out a string of business robberies since last month.

Investigators believe the same individual—described as 5-foot-10 with a slim build—is behind armed robberies located along Southside and Beach boulevards, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The grainy, low-resolution photos show a man wearing dark clothing with his face obscured.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man has robbed several businesses since mid-May with a handgun. He was seen riding a bicycle near one business targeted in the robbery spree, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

