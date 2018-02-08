Suspected killer fatally shot by deputy on I-95 in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning closed all lanes of Interstate 95 near Lantana Road for much of the day. All lanes reopened shortly after 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect who was killed fatally shot a woman in Lake Worth earlier in the morning, put her in his car and fled the area.

About 15 minutes later, motorists reported seeing a black Nissan Rogue traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-95.

The sheriff said deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived just as the last of three separate crashes occurred near Lantana Road.

Bradshaw said the FHP trooper attempted to use his Taser gun on the suspect, but that didn't work. He said the deputy, in fear for his life, opened fire on the suspect, killing him.

The sheriff said the suspect is believed to be responsible for another shooting Tuesday night in West Palm Beach. A man was injured in that shooting at the Dutchman Motor Lodge in the 7200 block of South Dixie Highway.

He remains hospitalized.

Bradshaw said the deputy involved in Wednesday's shooting wasn't injured. He has been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol after a deputy-involved shooting.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said there were six to eight vehicles involved in a crash in the northbound lanes. He said one vehicle caught fire.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a sheet on the side of I-95.

Bradshaw said deputies are investigating the crash and the fatal shooting in Lake Worth, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

The suspect's identity hasn't been released.

Northbound I-95 was closed between Lantana Road and Sixth Avenue in Lake Worth for much of the day, but all northbound lanes reopened shortly after 4 p.m. Southbound lanes were also closed between Lantana Road and Hypoluxo Road, but they reopened shortly after noon.

