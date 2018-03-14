Suspected sex offender taken into custody, Palatka police say

PALATKA, Fla. - The Palatka Police Department on Wednesday took into a custody a suspected sex offender.

Gerald Dwayne McDaniel 39, of Satsuma, was taken into custody after police said they determined that, in 2013, that he took a child under the age of 12 to a local park, where he committed sexual battery on the child and took pictures of the child’s unclothed body.

McDaniel was booked on two counts, sexual assault on a child under 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior. He is being held at Putnam County Jail without bond.

According to police, McDaniel is a distant relative of the child who didn’t live with the child at the time of the incident.

The Police Department was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services on July 21 regarding the incident.

